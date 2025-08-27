ECONOMIC TURMOIL DEMANDS OPPOSITION UNITY



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



On EMV Tonight, veteran politician and former Finance Minister Hon. Robert “Bob” Sichinga delivered one of the bluntest critiques yet of President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, warning that Zambia is in “dire economic straits” and that the government’s handling of both national resources and the burial of late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has left the country “embarrassed before the world.”





BURIAL DISPUTE A NATIONAL SHAME

Sichinga began by expressing deep condolences to the Lungu family, calling the ongoing legal standoff in South Africa over the late president’s burial “a great pity and a national embarrassment.”





“It is painful for the family and shameful for the country,” Sichinga said. “No government has the right to dictate where a man is buried. Honor must be shown in life, not in death.”





He criticized President Hichilema’s refusal to stay away from the funeral despite the family’s request, arguing that government interference has dragged Zambia’s internal affairs into foreign courts. “How did we get here, washing our dirty linen in another country?” he asked.





ECONOMIC FIGURES ‘FAKED’

Turning to the economy, Sichinga accused the UPND government of manipulating data to create the illusion of progress.





“Anybody telling you otherwise is lying to you,” he said. “Inflation cannot drop five percent in a single month, economics does not work that way. Somebody is playing around with the figures to make them look impressive.”





He noted that while the Ministry of Finance projects GDP growth of 5.8 percent, ordinary Zambians continue to face crippling power cuts, rising costs of living, and shortages of essentials. “You can have GDP growth without development if the proceeds are not retained in the country,” he warned.





MINING POLICY UNDER FIRE

Sichinga, who worked for ZCCM and later served as Minister of Commerce and Agriculture, was especially scathing about mining policy.





He said Zambia’s production of 820,000 metric tons of copper pales against Congo’s 2.5–3 million tons, and accused the government of slashing mineral royalty tax at the expense of public revenue.





“At six percent, Zambia earned $432 million. By reducing it to three percent, government has cut its revenue in half, to just $216 million,” Sichinga calculated. “Where will they find the shortfall? Who will pay for medicines, salaries, and national investment?”





He also questioned recent opaque deals around Mopani and Glencore, warning that foreign ownership and offshoring of copper proceeds mean Zambia remains trapped in debt. “We are working for foreigners. They take the profits; the country remains poor,” he said.





AGRICULTURE AND DEBT

Sichinga argued that agriculture, if properly managed, could sustain the country, but pointed to poor storage, inconsistent input delivery, and politicized FRA operations as causes of recurring food crises.





On debt, he said Hichilema’s much-touted restructuring is “a total failure” that only delays repayment while fresh borrowing piles on new liabilities. “Rescheduling is not forgiveness,” he stressed. “In 2005 we had $7.2 billion written off. Twenty years later we are back to more than $16 billion. This government is a total failure.”





OPPOSITION UNITY: ‘WE MUST PUT ZAMBIA FIRST’

Beyond economics, Sichinga spoke at length about the need for opposition unity ahead of the 2026 elections. As a member of the leadership council of the Zambia We Want (ZWW) movement, he revealed that the group has finalized its constitution and manifesto and is preparing to elect a permanent leadership team in September.





“This is not about egos or positions,” he said. “If another opposition leader is better placed to lead, we are prepared to be led. What matters is that Zambia wins.”





Sichinga acknowledged that the ruling UPND has deliberately “destroyed PF” to weaken the opposition, but argued that consolidation of parties is vital. “Zambians know who they want to remove, but they are still asking who will replace. We must answer that with unity, discipline, and solutions,” he said.





CALL FOR A NEW DIRECTION

In closing, Sichinga described the UPND administration as “in crisis” and warned that unless the opposition builds a credible, united front, Zambians will continue to suffer.





“The promises made have not been honored. The people remain poor while our resources are siphoned away,” he said. “We must reclaim ownership of our mines, add value locally, and build a Zambia that our children and grandchildren can be proud of. That is the Zambia we want.”