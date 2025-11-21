​Economics professor slams Trump’s ‘incoherent policy’ that’s making things more expensive

Donald Trump’s plan to help the U.S. economy isn’t just failing; it’s incoherent, according to an economics professor.

Noted economist Justin Wolfers appeared on MS NOW on Thursday, where he was asked about recent statements Trump has made about the economy

Beginning with a fact check, Wolfers says, “The overwhelming feeling sense I got from watching the president was just trying to count the number of lies, and I ran out of fingers and toes. He lied and said that prices are coming down. He lied when he said prices were at an all-time high under President Biden. They’re at an all-time high right now. He lied when he said that inflation was low inflation. 2.7%, that’s the number he used, is well above the Fed’s target.”

He went on to call out an “incoherent policy.”

“We were promised that that [tariffs were implemented] so that we could rescue the manufacturing sector. As you and I have discussed many times, when you put tariffs on steel and aluminum, you actually make it harder for American factories to do business. And so you’re seeing an incoherent policy having quite unexpected effects.”