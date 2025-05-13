ECONOMIST APPLAUDS GOVERNMENT FOR MEASURES TAKEN TO APPRECIATE THE KWACHA



Economist Yusuf Dodia has observed that the kwacha has seen to be appreciating in the recent weeks against the dollar due to various factors.





Notably among the factors is the export tracking process framework which was initiated by the minister of finance in 2023 which Mr Dodia believes has been well implemented in 2025.





The Economist also elaborates that as the export earnings coming into Zambia increase in volume, the kwacha will relatively get stronger every month.





Mr Dodia shared his 2024 analysis when the framework was being implemented, stating that it would take longer for the kwacha to strengthen to about k15 per dollar.





He however says this was because of the huge amount of exports that would sink into the kwacha significantly.





Mr. Dodia has since urged the bank of Zambia to consider long and not short term measures in strengthening the economy.



By Kaziwe Napanje

Mafken FM