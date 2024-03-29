ECONOMIST CAUTIONS AGAINST POLITICIZING SUCCESS OF ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL

By Balewa Zyuulu

Economist Professor Oliver Saasa has cautioned against politicizing the success of Zambia’s debt restructuring deal and emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy discourse on the matter for the country’s economic development.

Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM’s Friday edition of “Let The People Talk” program, Professor Saasa stressed the need for constructive dialogue and accurate information dissemination regarding the debt restructuring program.

Professor Saasa has also underscored the urgency for Zambia to focus on growing its Gross Domestic Product-GDP- following the successful debt restructuring as it would create an opportunity for the country to invest in critical sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing among others.

Speaking on the same program, Economic Expert Andrew Chibuye expressed confidence in the current economic plan’s ability to alleviate the country’s economic stress.

Mr. Chibuye who has also urged Zambians to unite and support the government is of the view that persisting in a perpetual state of debt default would not be beneficial for the nation.

