ECONOMIST WARNS KWACHA GAINS MAY NOT LAST WITHOUT ACTION



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Economist Niza Phiri has expressed concern over the long-term sustainability of the recent gain by the Zambian Kwacha against major convertible currencies, including the United States Dollar.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Phiri recognized the strength of the Zambian Kwacha on the international market, citing it as a positive sign, while urging government to urgently address structural weaknesses within its trade systems to ensure lasting economic stability.





He noted that meaningful and regular engagement with key economic stakeholders is critical, warning that failure to do so could expose the country to severe shocks, especially in light of the fragile economic environment.





The economist cautioned that ignoring dialogue and inclusive policy formulation could erode recent progress and derail national development efforts.





He has since called for the implementation of a robust, forward-looking strategy that safeguards economic reforms and delivers tangible benefits across all sectors of the economy.