The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially refuted allegations of a Christian gen0cide in Nigeria.

The regional organisation described these claims as deliberate attempts to sow division, fuel insecur!ty, and undermine social harmony across West Africa.

In a communiqué released on Tuesday, November 4, the bloc addressed the nature of extremist vi0lence operating within parts of the subregion, including Nigeria.

ECOWAS stated unequivocally that extrem!st networks have indiscriminately targeted people of diverse faiths including Muslims, Christians, and followers of traditional religions.

As independent reports have confirmed over the years, terr0rist-related violence does not discriminate on the basis of gender, religion, ethnicity or age,” the communiqué asserted.

The regional body went on to reject the narrative that militant groups are waging w@r against a single faith or that a gen0cide is occurring.

ECOWAS urged the United Nations and international partners to dismiss these narratives and instead focus on assisting member states in combating terr0rism.

The bloc called on the UN and all partners to “treat as false any claims that these terr0rists’ groups target one group or that there is a gen0cide of one religious group in the region.”

Furthermore, ECOWAS “strongly rejects these false and dangerous claims that seek to deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion in the region,” the statement added.

The organization further appealed to the international community to continue standing with West African nations in their joint efforts against terr0rism and violent extrem!sm.

ECOWAS’ firm position comes in response to recent controversy sparked by comments from US President Donald Trump. Trump had threatened potential military intervention and suspension of aid to Nigeria over the alleged att@cks on Christians.