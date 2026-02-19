ECZ ACCUSED OF IMPOSING A DECISION ON THE PEOPLE IN KITWE’S DELIMITATION EXERCISE.





Green Party President Peter Sinkamba, has described the delimitation exercise recently held in Kitwe as disappointing.





This follows a directive by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for stakeholders to propose one constituency for delimitation, a directive which did not seat well with the stakeholders as they were hoping to propose two or three new constituencies from the exercise.





Speaking in an interview with YAR FM News, Mr. Sinkamba, said the ECZ’s presentation was intended for one constituency to go under delimitation, a decision he said was imposed on the people without any stakeholder consultations.





He said the outcome of the meeting was not encouraging as it became clear from the start that whatever the people were going to say was a share waste of time.





Mr. Sinkamba, said the delimitation exercise should represent the will of the people and not what ECZ wants.





Despite the decision by ECZ to allow for one constituency, stakeholders proposed creation of two additional constituencies with the first being Mukuba constituency, consisting of over 119,000 voters, and Kitwe Central constituency with 57,000 voters.



By Mercy Mulenga.

Yar FM