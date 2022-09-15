ECZ clarifies on Kabushi and Kwacha ballot papers

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has clarified that the Kabushi and Kwacha ballot papers could be verified on account of the court matter.

ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the Commission floated the tender for the printing and delivery of ballot papers using open international competitive procurement method with 6-8 weeks floatation period in 2020.

She said the bids were received and evaluated according to the Public Procurement Act. Subsequently, Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC emerged as the most competitive and responsive bidder.

“A contract was signed between Al Ghurair and the Commission for the period of two years to print ballot paper booklets, posters, blind voter templates and results announcement forms. This information was shared with the public prior to the 12th August 2021 General Election and it is in public domain.Stakeholders may recall that the Commission has been conducting elections and by-elections after the 2021 General Election as shown in the tables below and Al Ghurair has been printing ballot papers and other election related materials

Stakeholders may wish to know that the process of printing ballot papers starts soon after nominations. Respective candidates and or representatives are given a sample ballot paper to verify and sign off before commencement of printing. This was the case with these three byelections,” she said.

Ms Luhanga said ballot papers for the three by-elections were delivered on Monday 12th September 2022 and verification for the Luangwa Council Chairperson by-election was conducted on Tuesday 13th September 2022 in Lusaka at the Electoral Commission of Zambia Headquarters.

She said all participating political parties and candidates were invited to attend the verification process as per standard practice and in attendance were representatives from the Leadership Movement, Patriotic Front, Socialist Party and United Party for National Development.

She however said ballot papers for Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections could not be verified on account of the court matter.

Ms Luhanga said the ballot papers for Luangwa Council Chairperson by-election were delivered after the verification in Lusaka.

“Another verification was conducted in Luangwa with stakeholders on Tuesday 13th September 2022 in readiness for the by-election on Thursday 15th September 2022.

The ballot papers for Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections were NOT dispatched to Ndola and Kitwe respectively,” she said.

Ms Luhanga said the Commission would like to assure all electoral stakeholders that ECZ is committed to delivering the electoral processes as mandated by law.