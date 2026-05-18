ECZ CLEARS MUNDUBILE, ZULU FOR PRESIDENTIAL RACE



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has dismissed claims that opposition figures Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu were being shut out of the presidential race, confirming that both men remain fully part of the nomination process.





The clarification follows speculation that the pair could be blocked from the ballot after announcing a political alliance that has stirred conversation across opposition circles. The talk spread as presidential candidates prepared to file nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.





ECZ said both politicians had completed the required pre-nomination steps and were already accounted for in the nomination schedule, directly contradicting allegations that state institutions were moving to remove them from contention.





The Makebi-Mundubile partnership has become one of the most closely watched developments in recent weeks, emerging at a time when opposition formations have struggled to mount a consolidated challenge to President Hakainde Hichilema, who is seeking another term.





UPND media committee member Amos Chanda described the alliance as potentially formidable if it holds, but questioned whether it arrived early enough to build national structures. He also dismissed claims of state interference.





The nomination process is expected to give the clearest picture yet of Zambia’s presidential field ahead of the August election.



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