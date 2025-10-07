ECZ COMMENCES TRAINING AHEAD OF MASS VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has commenced a training workshop in preparation for the upcoming mass voter registration exercise, which is scheduled to begin on 13th October, 2025 across the country.



The workshop, which started yesterday and will run until Friday, 10th October 2025, is aimed at equipping participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process.





Those undergoing the training include Assistant Registration Officers – Field, Assistant Registration Officers – Supervisors, and Technical Support Officers.





The training focuses on enhancing participants’ understanding of voter registration procedures, use of registration equipment, data management, and adherence to electoral laws and guidelines.





This capacity-building exercise underscores the Commission’s commitment to promoting credible, transparent, and inclusive electoral processes.





The Lusaka City Council urges all eligible residents to take keen interest in the forthcoming voter registration exercise by ensuring they are registered to vote or that their details are updated.





Active participation in the electoral process is a civic duty and a cornerstone of democratic governance.



By Kabaenda Makwele