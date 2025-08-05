ECZ DEPLOYS POLLING STAFF, SECURITY AND MATERIALS AHEAD OF MFUWE BY-ELECTION





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has today commenced the deployment of election materials and 216 polling staff to designated areas in readiness for the Mfuwe by-election scheduled for Thursday this week.





Assistant Returning Officer Peter Nkhuwa has announced that preparations are progressing well across all six wards of the constituency.





He revealed that special logistical arrangements have been made to ensure access to hard-to-reach areas.





Mr. Nkhuwa added that air transport has been secured to facilitate the timely delivery of both personnel and election materials to two remote locations in the constituency.





Speaking to the Falcon News crew in Lavushimanda District, Mr. Nkhuwa assured that all systems are in place for a smooth and credible electoral process.



He called on all political parties and voters to uphold peace before, during, and after the polls.





Meanwhile, ECZ Master Trainer Jonathan Phiri confirmed that the 216 polling staff have been thoroughly trained and are ready to conduct the election professionally.



Three political parties are contesting the Mfuwe parliamentary seat in what is expected to be a closely watched race.





Mfunelo Malama of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Charles Mubanga of the Socialist Party, and Brian Kunda of the New Congress Party (NCP) are the three candidates vying for the seat.





Mfuwe Constituency has over 20,000 registered voters based on the 2021 electoral roll.



