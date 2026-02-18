*ECZ Holds Stakeholders Meeting on District Delimitation in Mporokoso*



17th February 2026



By Preston Singandu



Mporokoso District, Zambia – The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has proposed a new constituency delimitation plan for Mporokoso District, which could see the area split into two constituencies.





Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Mporokoso, Fube Enock Musawa, a chief representative, welcomed the proposal, stating that it would bring development and services closer to the people. “If the proposed delimitation process goes through, it will be a good move for the district,” he said, noting that the new constituency would receive its own Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





Under the proposal, seven wards would fall under the new Lumangwe constituency, while Mporokoso District would retain five wards. The proposed Lumangwe constituency would comprise Kapumo, Njalamimba, Chimpolonge, Mubuluma, Chikulu, Chimbofuma, and Lumangwe wards, while Mporokoso District would consist of Mabale, Muchinga, Mutotoshi, Chishamwamba, and Mikomba wards.





Henry Siwakwi, Council Secretary and District Electoral Officer, said stakeholders had welcomed the proposed name Lumangwe. Traditional leaders, councilors, and community members attended the meeting, which aimed to gather feedback on the proposed delimitation process.





The ECZ is expected to review feedback from stakeholders before finalizing the delimitation plan.



CIC PRESS TEAM