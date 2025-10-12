ECZ OPENS ACCREDITATION FOR MASS VOTER REGISTRATION MONITORING





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced the commencement of the accreditation process for stakeholders wishing to observe the upcoming mass voter registration exercise.



According to a public notice issued by ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga, the accreditation will run from Sunday, 12th October to Friday, 24th October 2025, and will be conducted in all districts across the country.





The Commission has encouraged all interested stakeholders, including civil society organisations and interest groups, to apply for accreditation in the districts where they intend to observe the exercise. Each organisation will be allowed to accredit a maximum of three observers per constituency.





To complete the accreditation process, applicants are required to submit an official introductory letter on the organisation’s letterhead; and a list of nominated individuals for accreditation, including their National Registration Card (NRC) numbers and copies of their NRCs.





All submissions must be made to the respective District Registration Officer — either the Town Clerk or Council Secretary — within the stated period.





The Commission has advised stakeholders seeking additional information to contact their District Registration Offices located at the civic centres.