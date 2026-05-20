ECZ opens special voter’s card replacement exercise, extends nomination period for candidates





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the nomination period for National Assembly and Mayoral/Council Chairperson candidates to allow aspiring candidates who lost their voter’s cards to replace and participate





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says National Assembly nominations will now run from May 20 to 22, 2026, while Mayoral and Council Chairperson nominations will take place from May 21 to 22, 2026.





ECZ has opened a special voter’s card replacement exercise for aspiring candidates only, from May 20 to 23, 2026, at the Commission’s Head Office in Lusaka.





Kasaro says applicants must present a police report and proof of intention to contest.



Ward councillor nominations will proceed as scheduled on May 21 and 22, 2026.



©️ TV Yatu May 20, 2026.