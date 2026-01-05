(ECZ says it is aware of schemes by some political parties to launch hostile cadres into Chawama and Kasama, to destabilise peaceful campaigns

UPDATE ON THE CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY AND KASAMA



PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate release)



MAYORAL BY-ELECTIONS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wishes to inform members of the public and all electoral stakeholders that it is closely monitoring activities surrounding the electoral environment in Chawama Constituency of Lusaka District, and Kasama District respectively. The Commission is scheduled to conduct a Parliamentary byelection in Chawama on 15th January 2026, and a Mayoral by-election in Kasama on 29th January 2026.





The Commission notes that campaigns in both Chawama Constituency and

Kasama District have, so far, been conducted peacefully, largely due to the

adherence by political parties and candidates to the approved campaign

timetables and the Electoral Code of Conduct.





However, the Commission is aware of schemes by some political parties to launch hostile cadres into Chawama and Kasama, to destabilise peaceful campaigns ahead of the elections. The Commission wishes to warn political parties that violence or indeed any other abrogation of the Electoral Code of Conduct may lead to their suspension from the campaigns.





In this regard, the Commission wishes to further remind participating political parties and stakeholders that the Zambia Police Service, as a key partner in the electoral process, remains engaged on the ground and is monitoring the electoral environment to ensure the maintenance of law and order before, during, and after the poll.





The Commission calls upon all political parties, candidates, and their supporters participating in the Chawama Constituency Parliamentary by-election and the Kasama Mayoral by-election to continue conducting their campaigns peacefully and in strict adherence to the approved campaign timetables and the Electoral Code of Conduct.





The Commission emphasizes that peaceful conduct by all stakeholders is critical to the integrity of the electoral process.





Brown Kasaro

Chief Electoral Officer

For/The Commission

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA