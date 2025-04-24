ECZ SENDS 2026 GENERAL ELECTION ROADMAP TO STAKEHOLDERS



Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ – Commissioner McDonald CHIPENZI says the Commission has sent a road map for the 2026 General Elections to all stakeholders aimed at building transparency and accountability.



Mr CHIPENZI says this has been followed with a submission of a report on electoral reforms by the Technical Committee to the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday.



He explained that access to information is fundamental so that members of the public and stakeholders participating in the Electoral Process are well informed .



Mr Chipenzi said this in Lusaka at the opening of a two-day workshop on Health Information Ecosystems and Elections in Zambia and Malawi .



Mr CHIPENZI noted that ECZ, like Malawi, faces the challenge of emerging social media, where there is fake news , hate speech and misinformation.



He further explained that the ECZ will run an open door policy where any media organisation, stakeholders and members of public, who need clarity on the whole Electoral process will be accorded an opportunity to seek clarity before, during and after the 2026 general elections.





Mr CHIPENZI, however, emphasised the need by media houses to ensure that they are able to disseminate information for all political parties that will take party in the general elections for people to make informed decisions .



And, a representative from Malawi Electoral Commission LAWRENCE LUNGUZI said the Commission has started preparations for the General elections scheduled for September 2025 by promoting public awareness on the election .



Mr LUNGUZI noted that MALAWI has taken steps on enhancing correct dissemination of information on digital platforms .



Meanwhile , a Special Rapporteur on Freedom of expression and Access to information in Africa OURVEENA GEEREESHA TOPSY -SONOO has urged the two commissions to prioritise access to information in order that the elections in the two countries are held in a transparent manner .



Ms TOPSY -SOONO emphasised the need to promote the use of local languages so that more people can participate in the electoral process.