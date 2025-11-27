ECZ STATISTICS ARE BEHIND, S/PROVINCE HAS REGISTERED OVER 430,000 VOTERS – NANJUWA

26th November 2025

SOUTHERN Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa says the province has surpassed its voter registration target of 420,001, recording over 430,000 new registrations and updates.

This is contrary to the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s voter registration statistics for the province. The minister justified this by stating that ECZ is behind in updating its records.

According to the official ECZ statistics per province, as at November 11, Southern Province had recorded just over 143,000 new registrations, the second highest after Copperbelt with over 165,000, while Lusaka was third with over 120,000 new registrations.

In an interview, Tuesday, Nanjuwa said his ministry was getting daily updates and as of Monday, new registrations had crossed the 200,000 mark. “We set our provincial target to achieve….

