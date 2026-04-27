ECZ TO INTENSIFY MONITORING OF POTENTIAL ABUSE OF PUBLIC RESOURCES IN 2026 ELECTION CAMPAIGNS





The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- says it will closely monitor compliance with the Electoral Code of Conduct during the campaign period for the August 2026 general elections, amid growing concerns over the alleged abuse of public resources.





Electoral stakeholders have raised concerns about the potential use of government vehicles and state media by the ruling party for campaign purposes.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the commission will engage aspiring candidates immediately after the filing of nominations to outline the rules and regulations governing campaigns, as part of efforts to curb the abuse of public resources.





Mr. Kasaro notes that candidates are required to formally commit to complying with the code of conduct at the time of filing nominations, and throughout both the campaign period and its aftermath.





He added that the commission will enforce adherence to the code through district conflict resolution committees throughout the campaign period.





Mr. Kasaro further explained that the Electoral Code of Conduct provides guidance on the use of public resources, with the exception of the offices of the President and Vice President.



PN