ECZ TO REVEAL 70 NEW CONSTITUENCIES THURSDAY



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will unveil the country’s new electoral map this Thursday.





After completing the nationwide delimitation exercise, the Commission will officially announce the creation of 70 new constituencies.





ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga confirmed to Byta FM News that the announcement will take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre’s Mosi-oa-Tunya Hall in Lusaka, starting at 09:30 hours.





Political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and Faith-Based Organisations have been invited to witness the event.





The move is expected to change the legislative landscape significantly ahead of future elections, raising the total number of constituencies to a new high.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN.