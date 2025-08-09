ECZ VICE CHAIR SIMWINGA ENDS TERM





Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- Vice Chairperson ALI SIMWINGA has concluded his tenure after successfully completing a seven-year term with the Commission.





According to the Commission, Mr. SIMWINGA was appointed as a Commissioner in 2018 and has served diligently in accordance with the laws of Zambia.





The Commission has further acknowledged Mr. SIMWINGA’s significant contribution to strengthening Zambia’s electoral processes during his time in office.





This is according to a statement issued by ECZ Chief Electoral Officer BROWN KASARO.



ZNBC