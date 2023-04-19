ECZ WITHHOLDS RESULTS FOR 57 LUWINGU DAY FORMER PUPILS

57 former pupils at Luwingu Day Secondary School in Luwingu District who sat for their Grade 12 final examinations last year have their results withheld by the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) for alleged examination malpractice.

This came to light when the former pupils stormed Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) offices in Luwingu District to air their grievances.

The irate pupils complained about the decision by the Examinations Council of Zambia to withhold results without explanation.

One of the pupils, Nelly Bwalya said the withholding of their Grade 12 results has made them lose chances to start tertiary education and other job opportunities.

Ms. Bwalya has since appealed to the Examinations Council of Zambia to release their results.

And one of the teachers confirmed that about 57 former Grade 12 pupils had their examination results withheld, adding that ECZ had written to the school to explain in detail what transpired during the course of the examination.

A teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity said the malpractices were discovered at the marking Centre after all the 57 pupils wrote the same answers in civic education.

The teacher explained that it was not the school which discovered the malpractices but it was discovered at the marking Centre.

“We are hoping that ECZ will just remove the affected subject and release the rest of the results, meaning pupils have to rewrite civic education,” said the teacher.

Meanwhile, Luwingu District Education Board Secretary Sendapu Mulenga refused to comment on the matter and referred all queries to the school Headteacher at Luwingu Day Secondary who is the Centre Chairperson.

However, the Headteacher declined to comment on the matter.