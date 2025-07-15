Edgar Chagwa Lungu never renounced his status as former Head of State of Zambia- Mabvuto Phiri

Mabvuto Phiri writes ……✍️



Edgar Chagwa Lungu never renounced his status as former Head of State of Zambia.





Even when the law suspends the benefits of a former president who returns to active politics, the title or status of former president is not suspended.





He remains former president.



In fact, even after his benefits were suspended, ECL fondly and proudly signed his correspondences and addresses as the 6th president of Zambia and treasured this status until his death. .





Even in death, he remains the 6th president of Zambia.



This is not a personal and private title but an official state title in respect of the office he held.





Those who claim that ECL became a private person after his benefits were suspended should have asked ECL to drop his official statesman title of 6th president of Zambia if they truly wanted him to be a private person.





He should have made a pronouncement that he should never be addressed as 6th president of Zambia because he had become a private person.



That way, we would have stopped bothering his family.