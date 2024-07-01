Edgar Lungu and Miles Sampa have  put aside their differences and reconciled

Lungu, Miles reconcile

RIVAL presidents of the Patriotic Front (PF), Edgar Lungu and Miles Sampa, have reportedly put aside their differences and reconciled.

The two met yesterday and even shared photos from their meeting on their social media accounts.

Lungu, the former republican president, shared four photos on social media, showing him meeting with Sampa who is also Matero Constituency lawmaker.

The photos showed the two engaging in conversation, with friendly smiles and gestures.

Lungu’s caption simply stated: “Yesterday evening, I had the opportunity to meet with the Matero Constituency MP, Hon. Miles Bwalya Sampa,” without divulging any details about their discussion.

The former president further stated; “We had a fruitful discussion on matters of both party and national interest”.

Sampa had also posted one of the photos from the meeting with the caption; “This afternoon I went to check on how the former Republican President Edgar C. Lungu is doing. We had a good laugh catching up the past 3 years since we last met”.

The meeting of the two may just be the start of a compromise over the leadership of the former ruling party that has been embroiled in squabbles in the last two years.

On October 24, Sampa convened what his colleagues termed an illegal extraordinary general conference where he got himself elected as party president.

The PF party has been plagued by a rift, triggered by a leadership struggle between Sampa and Lungu.

On October 24, 2023, Sampa was elected PF president at a disputed extraordinary general assembly but just four days later, Lungu declared himself the rightful PF president, precipitating a party split.

The legitimacy of Sampa’s election has been challenged in court and the matter is still ongoing.

In the meantime, the PF party is currently divided, with factions loyal to either Sampa or Lungu.

Kalemba July 1, 2024