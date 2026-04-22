POLITICAL PARTIES THAT THINK THE K100,000 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION FEE IS TOO HIGH SHOULD CONSIDER FARMING TO HELP IMPROVE FOOD SECURITY- Charles Chanda

POLITICAL PARTIES THAT THINK THE K100,000 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION FEE IS TOO HIGH SHOULD CONSIDER FARMING TO HELP IMPROVE FOOD SECURITY





By: Melinda Banda



United Progressive People of Zambia (UPPZ) presidential candidate Charles Chanda has paid the K100,000 presidential nomination fee for the 2026 general election, declaring his readiness to challenge the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr Chanda said the payment reflects his party’s serious and realistic approach to the upcoming polls, describing it as a commitment to serve citizens and promote national development across the country.





Speaking during a media briefing, the opposition leader said his manifesto focuses on serving all Zambians, particularly those in rural areas where he claimed development has lagged.





He stated that many parts of the country remain underserved, alleging that the UPND government has placed more emphasis on urban development at the expense of rural communities.





Meanwhile, Mr Chanda urged opposition political parties that consider the K100,000 nomination fee too high to redirect their efforts toward farming and contributing to national development instead of contesting the presidency.





He further advised political party leaders seeking an alliance with him to first align themselves with his manifesto, which he said is centered on delivering development for Zambians.

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