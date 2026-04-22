By CIC International Affairs.

IRAN SAYS IT IS REPLENISHING MISSILE AND DRONES IN READINESS FOR WAR WITH USA AND ISRAEL AGAIN.

As Israeli and American military planners reportedly prepare for the possibility that hostilities may resume amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force commander claimed that the Islamic Republic is replenishing its missile and drone launchers at a rate faster than before the recent war with the United States and Israel, releasing footage of an underground facility to underscore the message.

According to a report Post on Sunday, 19 April, 2026, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander in a statement, carried by the semi-official Nournews agency, Commander Majid Mousavi declared in a video shared on social media that the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mojtaba Khamenei had gained the upper hand in the conflict, asserting that the enemy has lost such phase of the war.

He also said “They have lost the Strait, Lebanon, and the region,” claiming that unlike Iran, US and allied forces have been unable to replenish their ammunition stocks during the current ceasefire.

In another related development, a top American media citing US intelligence and military assessments, reported that the findings that the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran had retained a significant portion of its offensive arsenal, including roughly 40 percent of its prewar drone fleet and more than 60 percent of its missile launchers, suggested that Tehran still possesses a powerful deterrent capability

The assessments also painted a picture of a resilient Iranian military infrastructure that has weathered heavy bombardment without being neutralized, with US officials telling the newspaper that over 100 launcher systems, previously concealed in caves and bunkers, have already been recovered since a two-week ceasefire took effect on April 8.

CIC PRESS TEAM