EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL COURT CASE ON IN SA COURT TODAY

The legal battle over the body of the late former Zambian President, Edgar Lungu will be heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, South Africa this morning.

The Lungu family is appealing against the judgment of the High Court in Pretoria, which found that Zambia gpvernment is entitled to repatriate Lungu’s body for the purposes of a state funeral and burial.

The August 2025 judgment also ordered the Two Mountain Mortuary, to hand over Lungu’s body to the representatives of the Zambian High Commission for repatriation. Lungu died on the 5th of June last year, while he was in South Africa for medical treatment.

Channel Africa (SABC)