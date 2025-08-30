EDGAR  LUNGU BURIAL IMPASSE SADDENS  PRESIDENT HH

ECL BURIAL IMPASSE SADDENS



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is saddened by the disputes surrounding the delayed burial of his predecessor, sixth President Edgar Lungu.





“We apologise that we are causing headaches and heartaches to all of us, to the family, to the nation, to the region, and the global community which is now having to listen to us debate this issue,” Mr Hichilema said at State House during an interview with veteran British journalist Martine Dennis.





He clarified that the desire to have Mr Lungu buried in Zambia is driven by the wishes of Zambians and by precedent, rather than personal motives.





Mr Hichilema said the debate around the burial, which is now in court, has delayed the process of according Mr Lungu a dignified burial in Zambia, where he served as Head of State for seven years until 2021.





“I feel extremely bad that this debate is taking angles that are delaying the respectful burial of our sixth President, President Lungu. I feel very sad about it. But we are hoping that reason will prevail at some point. Because while the litigation is going on, we are negotiating.





“Secondly, the issues that are coming out such as voodoo and witchcraft, personally I don’t believe in witchcraft, I have never believed in witchcraft. As a person, as a family man, and as a Christian, I don’t believe in witchcraft,” he said in reference to allegations surrounding the burial.





“…that such a subject, shrouded in secrecy, can take centre stage is regrettable. There is no witchcraft. There is only one who takes away life and who gives life , it is God. Others will say nature, but we choose to say it’s God. No human being can terminate someone’s life other than through criminality such as shooting or poisoning. Now to talk of witchcraft, it’s regrettable, it shouldn’t be there,” Mr Hichilema said.





The Head of State said there is need to concentrate on ensuring Mr Lungu is buried with military honours, as was the case for the five presidents before him.





“Let’s bury him in the place that citizens have chosen. That’s all. There’s no malice, there should be no issue of witchcraft. What would one do with the dead? Honestly speaking, if you just step back a little, what would one do with the dead?” Mr Hichilema asked.





The interviewer then asked why he could not just let the issue of the burial “rest” and concentrate on other matters considering that elections are approaching.





In response, the President said: “It’s not about me, it’s about respecting the wishes of those that put us in office. Who? The Zambian people. When the Zambian people take decisions — some moral, some customary, some legal — we must respect them. The package of these decisions, when we occupy public office, is what guides us.





“So the issue of moving on, moving on to go where? Economic management continues, and election management and delivery continue. The wishes of the Zambians, by practice, by conduct, by what has happened, and by court litigation, which is now law, must go one way.”





Mr Hichilema said Government is conscious of the feelings and concerns of the Lungu family, adding that some of them can be addressed after an honourable burial, and that his administration remains open to engage.





“But we are sorry about exposing the family, the country, the region, and the world to this unfortunate situation,” Mr Hichilema said.





The Lungu family has challenged the South African High Court’s decision to order repatriation of Mr Lungu’s body.



Mwebantu