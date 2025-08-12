EDGAR LUNGU FAMILY’S REFUSAL TO REPATRIATE REMAINS AND ALLOW PRESIDENT HICHILEMA NEAR CASKET SPARKS SPECULATION-MIYANDA

ECL FAMILY’S REFUSAL TO REPATRIATE REMAINS AND ALLOW PRESIDENT HICHILEMA NEAR CASKET SPARKS SPECULATION-MIYANDA





PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



When Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Chief State Legal Advisor, Mulilo Kabesha, sued the Lungu family and obtained an interim injunction to halt the burial that was scheduled for 25th July, 2025, it was all for the purpose of serving Public Interest.





Suffice to say the late President Mr Edigar Chagwa Lungu ruled this country for 7 years, which automatically qualified him to a State Asset even in his death.

It is, therefore, the wish of every well meaning Zambian that his remains have to be repatriated from South Africa and be buried on the Zambian soil at Embassy Park together with the rest of our late Presidents in accordance with the country’s set precedent (common law)and protocols.





We give accolades to the Gauteng High Court of Pretoria, South Africa for delivering judgement in favor of Zambians who wish to give their gallant leader a diginified send-off on the Zambian soil which he presided over as a Republican President.





Nevertheless, the continuous resistance by the Lungu family over the repatriation of his remains from South Africa and the insistence that the current Republican President Mr Haakainde Hichilema not to be attendance or anywhere near Mr Lungu’s Casket makes many Zambians wonder as to what exactly the Lungu family is trying to hide.

It may not be erroneous for one to insinuate that there are some legal and political individuals misguiding the bereaved family specifically for personal gains.

We wish to remind such characters that it is inhuman and against our African culture to misguide bereaved families for Political or financial gains. The Lungu family have really gone and still are going through a lot and desperately need everyone’s prayers, words of encouragement and support in any form.





We are appealing to the Lungu family to take advantage of government’s relentless efforts to dialogue over this matter so we can put an end to the impasse surrounding the burial of the late President.

The Lungu family still remain part of us as Zambian Community and therefore should not allow anyone to mislead them. Otherwise if this continues Zambians may wish to know what exactly is in the Casket that the family doesn’t want the public to see and know.



Issued by



WESLEY MIYANDA



Governance Expert and Human Rights Advocate.