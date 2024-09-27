Edgar Lungu has to do everything in the book, and outside, to win 2026 elections… otherwise we will be eaten- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali



EDGER LUNGU HAS ONLY ONE BULLET TO SHOOT THE HUNGRY LION IN THE FOREHEAD OTHERWISE, WE WOULD BE DEVOURED

My first political heartbreak happened when I was just 14 years old; this was when the then Chifubu Member of Parliament Godfrey Simasiku, lost an election to Mr. Mutewa in 1988 under UNIP one-party State Govt.

My Father was a Branch Chairman, and he supported Godfrey Simasiku for re-election. Godfrey Simasiku was a Minister of Education, and I think Dr. Kaunda liked him because he was a very intelligent man (he is still alive). Actually he was sent into foreign mission after losing his seat.

In 1989, political tension started, which led to the 1991 General elections, and I was politically active, supporting MMD. I was only in grade 9, but I was very active going in the streets calling for change.

I remember going round on a lorry chatting for Levy Mwanawasa as Member of Parliament for Chifubu. I attended a number of rallies as Levy battled it out against Denish Sharma (Zambezi Paper Mills owner) who stood on UNIP ticket.

Late Mr. Simpungwe, who used to teach me English at Chifubu Secondary School was like my political rival in class. My Civic teacher was Mr. D. Phiri used to rhythm with me very well on political views. Mr. Phiri is still in Ndola and we communicate once in a while.

After Fredrick Chiluba, I preferred Michael Sata to take over, but I was disappointed when Mwanawasa was brought in. Despite knowing that Sata would lose the 2001 elections, I voted for him nonetheless.

I have always had great admiration for Given Lubinda, and I hoped he would take over from Sata, but President Lungu came in, and I supported him in the 2015 and 2016 elections, but in 2021, I supported President Hichilema.

The point I am trying to make is that, though I have never been elected to any political office, I got involved in politics at a very tender age. So, I have a bit of understanding of what works and otherwise.

KK would never had called for early elections if it was not for the pressure that was put on him by many people including teenager like myself.

Technically and strategically, I have never lost an election (through those I have supported), apart from Godfrey Simasiku when I was just 14 years old.

I participated in the Mayoral and Parliamentary elections without money, but I got votes. My aim was not necessarily to win, but get the experience and gain more popularity. In that context, I won.

Sata did not lose elections in 2001, 2006 and 2008, because he was progressing and I knew that, so I never felt bad each time he lost, though 2008 was close.

This time around I am supporting President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and this is not a trial or a progression, it has to be a win, otherwise the loss would be very painful.

Edgar Lungu has to do everything in the book, and outside, to win the next elections. This is a one bullet shot on the forehead of a hungry lion otherwise we will be eaten.

Therefore, I get very anxious and stressed when some of the schemes are going on to bar him (ECL) from contesting. The eligibility issue should be put to bed as soon as possible so that we focus on the elections.

We should never approach the issue of eligibility sheepishly, we have to be forceful, sending a message to President Hichilema that, he will not succeed albeit his babblings of “Akekala pesa?”.

Last night, I could not sleep till 06:00hrs this morning because I don’t think we played the right politics yesterday.

I hope we can organise ourselves better.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!