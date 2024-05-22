Edgar Lungu is coming back to power in 2026- Prophet Isaac Amata

Self proclaimed Prophet Isaac Amata says former President Edgar

Lung is coming back to power in 2026.

Amata says Lungu is the David of the country who will rescue

Zambians from suffering.

He President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) must pack his bags in

advance and prepare to leave the Presidency.

“President Hakainde Hichilema prepare your bags ahead in

advance.

“2026 is for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the David of

Zambia,” said Amata.

He says the Lord has heard the cry of Zambians and has sent his

servant (Amata) to declare fight, the spiritual fight against

the Saul of Zambia President Hichilema.

“We are passing a quick message that in 2026 the Saul

(President Hichilema) is going and the David is Coming back

(Lungu),” he said.

The quick notice has been given, the spirit controls, the Lord

is saying the one who is there the should start packing his

bags, the Lord is saying the new wind of restoration is about

to blow in the nation of Zambia the chosen one is coming back,”

Amata said.

He says the cry over Mealie Meal, economy and any other

situation is coming to an end.

Amata was saying this in a live video posted on his Facebook

page yesterday 21st May, 2024.