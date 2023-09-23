Edgar Lungu Must Not Be Allowed His Routine Saturday Morning Jogging Without Police Permit- Chilufya Tayali

BA-LUNGU SHOULDN’T COURT PROBLEMS FOR HIMSELF THEN CRY VICTIM LATER, THIS IS CLEARLY AGAINST THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT WHICH HE, HIMSELF, WAS DETERMINED TO UPHOLD AGAINST HIS OPPONENTS

By EEP President Chilufya Tayali

Before anyone says anything, let’s ask ourselves, could anyone, opposing PF, especially HH do such a thing when BaLungu was in power?

If HH ever did this, during the tenure of BaLungu, he would have been charged the offence of unlawful drilling contrary to section 66(1)(a) as read with section 21 C and D of the Penal Code.

Those of you who have memory will remember that GBM was arrested for the same offense when he was UPND VEEP, simply because he was surrounded by UPND youths.

If you go under the POA, you will also read that, such a crowd need to notify the police before they take onto public roads singing like a military drill.

But what is most concerning is that President Lungu is not doing this for his physical fitness, but for his political fitness, otherwise he would do it quietly as a retired former head of State.

I am not against President Lungu’s #Alebwelelapo agenda (though I am now opposed to it, read the words intelligently), he has all the rights to do that, but let him do it fairly to all of us, whereby, he stops getting our Taxpayers money as former head of state and play politics like the rest of us.

I will talk about this tomorrow at 20:00hrs.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!