Edgar Lungu promises Given Lubinda running mate position in the 2026 presidential elections

Lungu promises Given Lubinda running mate position

FORMER president Edgar Lungu has promised makeshift PF leader Given Lubinda the position of running mate in the 2026 presidential elections.

The former Head of State has also promised prominent Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu the post of Speaker of the National Assembly once he is voted back to power, according to sources within his circle.

After being rejected by close to three million voters in 2021, Lungu is bubbling with confidence, believing the current high meal mealie prices are working in his political favour.

To increase the prospects of returning to State House in 2026, Lungu has now resolved to install an “Alebwelelapo-friendly” leadership in within the PF.

Sources privy to the schemes say Lungu has identified binoculars-carrying Raphael Nakacinda as the most influential proponent of his come back agenda and has since directed Lubinda to announce him as PF Secretary General.

Further, the sources said former minister of works and supply Sylvia Chalikosa was being line up as PF deputy Secretary General while Chitambo member of parliament Mutale Chanda would replace Stephen Kampyongo as opposition chief whip.

Lungu has also directed Lubinda to remove Mporokoso member parliament Brian Mundubile from his parliamentary post as leader of the opposition and replace him with his Kawambwa counterpart Nickson Chilangwa.

According to the sources, this is because Mundubile who they say is working closely with Shiwang’andu lawmaker, Kampyongo is a threat to Lungu’s political come back.

As for running mate, the sources say Lungu had initially identified counsel Zulu but later settled for Lubinda for tribal balancing.

The sources said should Lungu return to power, he has promised to make Zulu Speaker of the National Assembly.

Since losing power two years ago, the PF has remained without s president while a convention to elect one has been postponed several times.

After the loss in 2021, Lungu had initially given up on politics but his close associates got him to change his mind after convincing him that he was still popular and that he would easily beat President Hakainde Hichilema in an election.

Since then, Lungu has been scheming his return to the helm of the PF and eventually contesting the presidency in 2026.

Lungu became president of Zambia in 2015 and ruled for seven years.

