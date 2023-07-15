Edgar Lungu rallies support for Copper Queens

Lungu rallies support for Copper Queens

WITH only five days to go before the FIFA Women’s World Cup, former president Edgar Lungu has come out to rally support for the in-form Copper Queens who are representing Zambia at the tournament.

The former president says with support, the Copper Queens who are in Group C alongside Japan, Spain and Costa Rica were capable of pulling surprises at the tournament due to start on July 20 and being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Lungu, an avid soccer fan and fitness enthusiast said the Copper Queens had what it took to pull surprises at the tournament.

Citing the recent Copper Queens 3-2 victory over higly-rated Germany in a friendly match as an example, Lungu noted that if Bruce Mwape’s laces could beat the second best team in the world, then they could also be number one.

Lungu said the Copper Queens had made the country proud with their maiden qualification to the World Cup.

“As a country, we are so proud of the Copper Queens and I think they meritoriously achieved their level, and let’s give them support,” Lungu urged.

“I urge Zambia to cheer them all the way through to the end of the tournament, and I know they can make it,” he said adding;

“I think they will pull a lot of surprises…,especially if you watch and support them”.

Lungu made the remarks as at his residence in Ibex Hill, Lusaka this morning during an event at which Footballers and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (FAWUZ) were honoring his contribution to the development of football in Zambia.

Lungu straight away, dedicated the recognition to the Copper Queens.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the Copper Queens as we cheer and wish them success in the tournament.”

Furthermore, Lungu extended his congratulations to the Chipolopolo Boys for beating South Africa to reach the 2023 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup final.

Lungu also noted the unifying power of the sport, emphasizing that football transcends political, religious, and other affiliations, bringing people together.

He commended FAWUZ for its noble objective of championing the welfare of footballers and allied workers in the industry.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba