EDGAR LUNGU’S DAUGHTER TASILA APPEALS TO GOD OVER FAMILY–GOVERNMENT FIGHT



Tasila Lungu, daughter of late former President Edgar Lungu, has publicly turned to God for help as tensions persist between the Lungu family and the Government of Zambia.





The family has been at the centre of a prolonged legal battle with authorities, which has now stretched for over ten months, drawing significant public attention both locally and internationally.





In a recent development, reports emerged alleging that the remains of the late President were moved from a morgue to a secure facility without the involvement of family members.





Additional reports also indicated that a postmortem was conducted on the body in the absence of the family, further intensifying concerns and public debate.





In another twist, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has denied claims that the government had taken over custody of the body, following widespread reports suggesting that the remains had been transferred to the Zambian government control.