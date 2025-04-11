LATE Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi died a sad person, her lawyer Chifumu Banda has said.





https://www.facebook.com/100064560977290/posts/1110530827775606/



Mr Banda said Ms Nawakwi was a voice for the people, but each time she spoke out, she was slapped with a charge.





“When you advocate, when you speak on behalf of others, it is you who bears the brunt at the end of the day. And Edith did just that.



“This did not happen just once. From time to time, Edith would speak on behalf of the people. Each time she did, she was slapped with a charge. She spoke again another charge. Edith died with many charges hanging over her,” he said.





Mr Banda revealed that when the late opposition leader was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), police officers went to his office demanding proof that she was truly in hospital





“I am speaking because I was her legal representative. Edith did not die a happy person. Even when she was admitted to UTH, police officers came to my office asking for proof that she was in hospital. I personally took them to UTH, showed them her bed and said, ‘If you’re like Thomas Didymus, touch her. This is Edith Nawakwi. Isn’t she in hospital?'”





Mr Banda said it is time for the nation to heal and truly practice the values expected of a Christian country.



“I think we can do better as a nation. This is a Christian nation where is the love?





“When her health failed, our credible Cancer Diseases Hospital, manned by highly efficient Zambians, issued a comprehensive medical report outlining her health status. A copy was submitted to the courts. Yet, a government prosecutor claimed, ‘There is no proof she is sick. Maybe she is faking her illness.’”





He also called for love and unity among political players.



“I am saying this because this country needs healing. Mr President, we are looking to you to help us heal this nation.





I am making a very passionate appeal. Mr President, I speak from the bottom of my heart and out of love for this country we can do better for each other,” he said.



(Mwebantu, Friday, 11th April, 2025)