Edith Nawakwi’s Death – A Stain on The Conscience of a Politically Divided Nation!- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Edith Nawakwi’s Death – A Stain on The Conscience of a Politically Divided Nation!



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



There are moments in history that reveal the true soul of a government. For the UPND regime, one such moment was its inhumane and relentless persecution of Madam Edith Nawakwi, a woman of unwavering courage, sharp intellect, and fearless conviction.





Edith Nawakwi was more than just a political figure. She was a voice for the voiceless, a fighter for justice, and a mother who stood her ground even when the storms of politics tried to break her. However, the UPND government, blinded by vengeance and fear of opposition, chose to hound her until her final breath.





Even while she was gravely ill and battling for her life, the state did not relent. In a heartless move, they applied for the court to shift proceedings to her home, essentially dragging the courtroom to her sickbed. Imagine the cruelty: a woman in pain, in her most vulnerable state, being forced to defend herself against political charges while lying in a hospital bed. Cross-examined while weak. Questioned while gasping for strength. Where was the humanity?





This is not just political intolerance. It is pure evil. It is a violation of everything decent, moral, and just. Under international law, particularly the United Nations resolution adopted on 14 December 1990 (General Assembly 45/111), every accused or imprisoned person is entitled to proper medical care. That includes prescribed bed rest, compassion, and basic respect for life.





But Edith Nawakwi received none of that. Instead, she was treated like a threat that had to be silenced, no matter the cost. And why? Because she spoke truth to power. Because she did not kneel to the political elite. Because she called out the UPND when others were too afraid to. She was a thorn in their side, and they chose to crush her spirit.





Yet even in her final days, they could not. She remained strong, defiant, and dignified.





Her death is not just a tragedy for her family and supporters. It is a stain on the conscience of this nation. It is a reminder that we are living under a government that is not only intolerant but heartless. One that chooses political revenge over compassion. One that sees illness not as a moment for empathy, but as an opportunity to strike.





Let the world remember Edith Nawakwi not as a victim, but as a fighter. Let the UPND be remembered for what it did to her: for choosing persecution over mercy and cruelty over justice.