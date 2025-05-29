Editorial: The Soaring Cost of Survival in Zambia—Time to Face the BNNB Crisis



By George N. Mtonga

Financial and Political Analyst



Over the last 14 years, Zambia’s Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) has ballooned from just under K3,000 in 2011 to an alarming K11,599 in February 2025. That’s nearly a 300% increase in the cost of living—a number that should send shockwaves through every corner of policy and political power in this country.





This is not just an economic statistic. It is the story of a teacher in Lusaka who can’t stretch her pay to the end of the month. It is the story of a mother in Chipata choosing between paying school fees or buying cooking oil. The BNNB measures the bare minimum needed for a family of five to live a decent, dignified life—and every time that figure rises, the pressure on Zambia’s working class, informal traders, and unemployed youth rises with it.





What’s Driving the Surge?



Multiple factors have contributed to the relentless climb of the BNNB:



Currency depreciation: As the kwacha weakens, the price of imports—fuel, cooking oil, fertilizer—spikes. These increases ripple across the economy.





Agricultural shocks: Repeated droughts and poor harvests have made food prices more volatile.



Energy crises: Load shedding drives up the cost of running businesses, storing food, and even cooking.





Poor policy coordination: Successive governments have lacked long-term planning on food security, inflation control, and economic diversification.



Let’s be honest—Zambians are not demanding luxury. They are demanding affordability in maize meal, beans, kapenta, rent, and electricity. The essentials.





A Political Wake-Up Call



The BNNB is the most honest economic indicator Zambia has—it doesn’t care about GDP growth projections or press statements. It reflects real pain at the kitchen table.





It also speaks to a failure of accountability. While the UPND government has made efforts at fiscal discipline and debt restructuring, these gains mean nothing if the average citizen is worse off month after month.





We cannot allow the BNNB to keep rising unchecked. It is a silent emergency.



What Needs to Happen



1. Declare the BNNB a national benchmark: Every budget and economic policy must ask—how does this affect the BNNB?





2. Invest in food production and price stabilization: That means irrigation, smart subsidies, and reducing reliance on imports.



3. Cut wasteful public spending: Redirect resources from bloated bureaucracies into social protection and productivity.





4. Stabilize the kwacha: This requires hard choices—less borrowing, more exports, and policies that attract long-term investment, not speculative capital.



5. Create targeted tax relief: Especially for low-income earners who are suffocating under the cost of essentials.





Conclusion: A Test of Political Will



The BNNB doesn’t lie. It doesn’t debate. It doesn’t spin. It simply reminds us—month after month—that for many Zambians, life is getting harder, not better.





And if Zambia’s leaders—across all parties—do not begin to treat the rising cost of living as the national emergency it is, they will be held accountable not in editorials like this one, but in the cries of the hungry, the growing protests of the youth, and the ballots of a disillusioned electorate.





Let us act—before K12,000 becomes the new normal for merely surviving in Zambia