Edwin Lifwekelo raises alarm over government interference

DEMOCRACY UNDER SIEGE?



…PF Media Director raises alarm over government interference



Lusaka… Monday May 5, 2025 – Concerns have been raised over a serious threat to Zambia’s democratic integrity, with the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) alleging government-backed interference in its internal affairs.





Speaking on behalf of the party, PF Media Director Edwin Lifwekelo contended that the UPND government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, is systematically dismantling the opposition using state institutions.



In a statement, Lifwekelo asserted that the UPND administration had effectively hijacked the Patriotic Front by imposing Robert Chabinga as party president without following the due process outlined in the PF constitution.





He questioned the legality and legitimacy of Chabinga’s installation, asking when the General Conference was held and who the delegates were.



According to Lifwekelo, the replacement of PF leadership was facilitated by the Registrar of Societies, a department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Minister Jack Mwiimbu.



He argued that such actions could not have occurred without the ministry’s knowledge or approval.





He went on to cite Articles 50 and 52 of the PF Constitution, which detail the composition of the General Conference and the procedure for electing a party president.



Mr. Lifwekelo stated that these provisions were not adhered to, making Chabinga’s leadership illegitimate in the eyes of the party and its supporters.





The PF official further accused the UPND government of using state machinery to weaken the opposition from within, describing the situation as “government-sponsored political interference.”



He questioned the authenticity of documents used to effect the leadership change and labelled the entire process as fraudulent and unconstitutional.





“This is fraud of the highest order,” Mr. Lifwekelo said, warning that continued efforts to manipulate internal party structures would ultimately undermine democracy and the rule of law in Zambia.



He concluded by urging Zambians to reject what he described as blatant political deception, and called on those responsible to be held accountable in the future.