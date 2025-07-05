EFF demands answers from Ramaphosa on Lotto licence controversy



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address allegations of political interference in the awarding of the National Lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings, pointing to the involvement of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.





In a letter dated July 3, Malema raised concerns about the multibillion-rand, eight-year contract awarded in May 2025 by Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister Parks Tau, citing an “intricate web of familial and political connections.”





Sizekhaya Holdings, part-owned by Bellamont Gaming, includes shareholders Khumo Bogatsu, the twin sister of Mashatile’s wife, Humile, and Moses Tembe, a businessman and close associate of Mashatile.





Malema’s letter questions whether Ramaphosa was aware of these ties, if he supports Tau’s decision despite reported procedural irregularities, and whether he discussed the matter with Mashatile.





The EFF leader also criticized Tau for evading parliamentary oversight during a June 24 portfolio committee session.





The EFF is considering legal action to challenge the appointment process, while the Democratic Alliance has called for an independent probe.





Both Mashatile and Tembe have denied allegations of undue influence.



The controversy has reignited debates about transparency and potential state capture in South Africa’s governance.