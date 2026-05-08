EFF Demands Immediate Impeachment Proceedings Against Ramaphosa Following Constitutional Court Ruling on #PhalaPhala Scandal.





The EFF has called on National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to immediately start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, following a landmark Constitutional Court judgment earlier today.





In a formal letter, EFF chief whip Nothando Nolutshungu urged Parliament to “immediately initiate the process” to give effect to the ruling, which set aside Parliament’s 2022 decision to shelve an independent panel report on the Phala Phala scandal.





That panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution over the 2020 theft of about $580,000 from his Limpopo farm.





Chief Justice Mandisa Maya emphasized that Section 89 requires the National Assembly to hold the President accountable. EFF leader Julius Malema welcomed the judgment as a “victory for accountability,” while the DA said it would participate fairly in any committee process.





The ConCourt ruling forces the matter back into the spotlight, but impeachment remains difficult, requiring a two-thirds Assembly majority. Parliament has yet to respond formally or set a timeline for compliance.