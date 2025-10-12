EFF demands state protection for witnesses in DJ Sumbody murder case



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for the immediate placement of all witnesses and whistle-blowers in the DJ Sumbody murder case under state protection, warning that their lives are in danger following the release of alleged mastermind Katiso “KT” Molefe on bail.





Molefe, a Sandton businessman, faces charges linked to the murders of popular musician DJ Sumbody (Oupa John Sefoka) and his two bodyguards, who were gunned down in Woodmead in November 2022. He is also implicated in the killing of DJ Vintos (Hector Buthelezi) in Orlando East the same year.





The Johannesburg High Court granted Molefe bail of R400,000 on 10 October 2025, under strict conditions that include surrendering his passport, reporting to police three times a week, and avoiding contact with state witnesses. However, the EFF says the decision undermines public confidence in the justice system and places critical witnesses at risk.





EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party is alarmed by Molefe’s release, insisting that the State must “act decisively to protect those brave enough to come forward.” The party further argued that allowing someone accused of leading a violent criminal network to walk free while witnesses remain exposed is a “recipe for witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.”





The State has previously described Molefe as a dangerous individual with “no regard for human life,” alleging that he leads an organised crime ring linked to multiple killings. Investigators have also warned that some witnesses have already expressed fear for their safety.





The EFF’s intervention comes amid growing concern about South Africa’s ability to safeguard witnesses in high-profile criminal cases, a persistent issue that has seen key testimonies lost due to intimidation and assassinations in recent years.