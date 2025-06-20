EFF is a cult, says EFF Former Deputy President Floyd Shivambu





Floyd Shivambu, former deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and recently ousted secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, has publicly labeled the EFF a “cult” during a media briefing this afternoon June 19.





He criticized the EFF’s leadership, stating that the party no longer allows independent thinking and is driven by blind loyalty rather than ideological reasoning.





Shivambu, who co-founded the EFF with Julius Malema in 2013, claimed its internal culture has shifted away from democratic principles, describing it as a “fiefdom” where control trumps ideas.