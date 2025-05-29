EFF MPs face disciplinary action after Parliament disruption



Several Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs face disciplinary action after clashing with National Assembly Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet during a chaotic session with President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday.



The EFF, led by Julius Malema, disrupted proceedings by challenging Lotriet’s rulings and questioning Ramaphosa’s bodyguards in the Chamber, leading to their eviction from both physical and virtual platforms.





Lotriet announced she would refer the MPs’ conduct to Speaker Thoko Didiza for a potential hearing, citing contempt for parliamentary rules.





The matter may escalate to the Powers and Privileges Committee. The EFF defended their actions, accusing the ANC of protecting Ramaphosa and vowing to continue their fight.





This is not the first clash for the EFF, who faced suspensions in 2023 and hearings in 2022 for similar disruptions.





The outcome of this disciplinary process could further strain tensions in South Africa’s legislature.