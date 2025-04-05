EFF’s plan to join Government of National Unity (GNU)  gaining traction as coalition tensions escalate

EFF’s plan to join GNU gaining traction as coalition tensions escalate



Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has been outspoken about his strategy to position his party within Government of National Unity (GNU), particularly as tensions within the coalition escalate.





Malema’s plan is based on the belief that the current GNU comprising the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and smaller parties is unsustainable and will eventually collapse, presenting an opportunity for the EFF to step in.





Malema’s analysis of the GNU’s instability centers around internal conflicts, particularly between the ANC and DA over key policy issues, such as the 2025/26 National Budget and the BELA Bill.





He has expressed satisfaction at signs of this fragility, including the ANC passing the budget now in April 2025 without the DA’s support, which Malema views as a sign of the coalition’s impending failure. “I’m happy that we were able to prove to South Africans that there is nothing called the GNU, it collapsed in front of us,” Malema stated, underscoring his belief that the coalition will not survive much longer, particularly with the 2027 ANC elective conference looming as a potential breaking point.





Malema’s strategy involves waiting for the inevitable deterioration of the ANC-DA relationship, driven by ideological differences and policy disagreements. He has emphasized that the EFF is ready to govern and would consider joining the GNU, but only if the DA is excluded, citing the DA’s opposition to progressive policies such as land expropriation without compensation. “We are waiting. We are going to enter this thing of government, we are just waiting. When they start fighting with Helen Zille, siyangena (we are entering),” he said, suggesting that a potential rift involving DA leader Helen Zille could trigger the EFF’s entry into the coalition.





Recent developments, such as the April 2025 budget vote in which the ANC relied on smaller parties instead of the DA, appear to validate Malema’s claims of a fracturing GNU.





He views this as evidence that the ANC could eventually reconfigure the coalition, potentially bringing the EFF