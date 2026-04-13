EFZ CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL OF ZAMBIA POLICE PRIVATE RECRUITMENT EXERCISE



By Leah Ngoma



The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia-EFZ- is calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Zambia Police service’s private recruitment exercise and instead follow proper channels that uphold integrity, accountability and equal opportunity for all citizens.





EFZ Executive Director Reverend Allan Kasungami says the reported move to conduct recruitment outside established public procedures raises serious questions about fairness in a public institution funded by taxpayers.





Reverend Kasungami has noted that while recruitment is welcome in light of high youth unemployment, the manner in which it is being conducted risks fostering corruption, nepotism, and tribalism.





He further stated that the number of recruits reportedly involved is too large to justify a private, in-house process, warning that such practices could undermine public trust in national institutions.





Reverend Kasungami has emphasized that the Zambia Police Service must adhere to established recruitment systems that are open, fair, and transparent, stressing that public service cannot and should not be privatized.



PHOENIX NEWS