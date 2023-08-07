By Mary Dindi

Lundazi – 6/08/2023

EIGHTEEN CDF PROJECTS AMOUNTING TO K9M FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY – ONE THOUSAND WHERE YESTERDAY HANDED OVER TO THE COMMUNITY IN LUNDAZI.

Eighteen (18) Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects where yesterday handed over to the community of Lundazi District in Eastern Province

Amongst the projects under 2021 CDF were, completion of 1 by 3 classroom block at Kapili primary school,rehabilitation of Lukwezezi health post, completion of Chadeza health post and completion of Matembe health post.

Some of the Projects handed over under 2022 CDF were, supply of a skip roader truck, hand over of CDF projects monitoring land cruiser, construction of 1by 3 classroom block at Kasuku Primary School, construction of 1by 3 classroom block at Mankhaka Primary School, 1 by 3 classroom block at Mutiwanjobvu Primary School, rehabilitation of a 1by 3. Classroom block at Kadamsana Primary School, completion of 1by 3 classroom block at Kapichila Day, completion of 1by 3 classroom block at Mphamba day Secondary School, completion of a staff house at Malawila Primary School and rehabilitation of Desks.

Other projects were the construction of Gumbilwe police post, construction of a Mortuary at Lundazi District hospital with a buck up power system and construction of Kaphodo bridge.

Speaking when commissioning the projects, Eastern Province Minister Honourable Peter Phiri said His excellency President Hakainde Hichilema has declared the year 2023 as a year of action hence this massive completion of different projects in different constituencies.

He thanked the District Commissioner, the area Member of Parliament, the council and the CDF committee for their commitment towards the completion of the projects.

The Minister also commended the traditional leadership for the support rendered from the beginning of the projects.

He went further to say that Zambia Electricity Supply Company ( ZESCO) is already on site constructing a sub station so that the District can be connected to National grid.

He urged the community of Lundazi to take care of the infrastructure which was handed over and report to relevant authorities whenever there is an abuse of the projects.

The honorable minister also explained that the government is planning to introduce soft loans for farmers, so that all the small scale farmers may have an access to it.

He explained that at the moment only a small number of farmers are benefiting from Farmer Impute support Program (FISP)

Speaking during the same function, Lundazi Constituency area Member Parliament Ms Brenda Nyirenda commended the government for the increment of CDF.

She said the increment of the funds has enabled the Constituency to do various projects across the Constituency.

In a vote of thanks his royal highness Senior Chief Mwase Lundazi, commended the government for the handover of the projects and the construction of ZESCO Power station in the District.

He said the power station will enable the district which was importing power from Malawi to have access to national grid.

Picture insert from left to right His Royal highness chief Mphamba, His Royal highness Senior Chief Mwase Lundazi and his royal highness chief Kapichila all of Lundazi District

