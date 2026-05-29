🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Election Shockwaves as Isaac Mwanza Targets M’membe, Banda and Over 100 Independent Candidates

A wave of legal petitions filed by governance activist Isaac Mwanza has sent Zambia’s election season into fresh turbulence, triggering anxiety across political camps and igniting fierce debate on social media just weeks before campaigning enters full swing.

What began as a challenge against Socialist Party presidential candidate Fred M’membe has now expanded into a far-reaching legal offensive touching presidential, parliamentary, and local government races.

In the latest move, Mwanza has petitioned the Lusaka High Court seeking the disqualification of more than 100 parliamentary candidates who filed nominations as independents, arguing they remained members of political parties at the time of filing.

Among those caught in the petition are high-profile political figures including Garry Nkombo, Miles Sampa, Chitalu Chilufya, and former Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri.

The petition argues that Article 51(a) of the Constitution is clear: an independent candidate must not belong to any political party. The applicants contend that some candidates continued publicly associating with their parties after filing nominations, while others allegedly failed to provide evidence of formal resignation.

But it is the growing scope of the litigation that has electrified social media.

Soon after petitioning the Constitutional Court over Fred M’membe’s academic qualifications, Mwanza and his co-petitioners have also moved against M’membe’s running mate Dolika Banda, arguing her qualifications have not been properly verified by the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

The petition seeks to disqualify both M’membe and Banda from the presidential race on grounds that the ticket is constitutionally joint and inseparable.

The legal blitzkrieg has generated intense reactions online, with critics accusing Mwanza of acting as a political “hired gun” whose petitions conveniently target opposition figures and candidates at a critical stage of the electoral process. Supporters, however, argue that constitutional compliance cannot be suspended simply because the country is approaching elections.

Whatever the motivation, the consequences are becoming impossible to ignore.

Courtrooms are rapidly emerging as one of the central battlegrounds of Zambia’s 2026 election. As political parties mobilise supporters on the ground, lawyers are increasingly shaping the contest from behind legal filings, constitutional arguments, and judicial interpretation.

The result is a growing sense of uncertainty across the political landscape.

For candidates, the pressure is mounting. For voters, the questions are multiplying. And for the courts, the burden of determining who ultimately appears on the ballot is becoming heavier by the day.

One thing is increasingly clear: Zambia’s election is no longer being fought only on campaign platforms and rally grounds. It is also being fought in court.

—At The People’s Brief, we follow the politics, the courts, and the institutions shaping Zambia’s future. For news tips, partnerships, advertising, opinion pieces, and reader submissions: editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com

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