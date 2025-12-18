“Elections are not football where you lose and move on. Elections are a matter of life and death” -Museveni

President Museveni has warned voters in Kiboga District against what he described as careless electoral choices, arguing that elections have life-and-death consequences and that poor decisions at the ballot often lead to instability, conflict and suffering for ordinary citizens.

The President, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer for the 2026 presidential election, made the remarks while addressing a large crowd at the Kiboga District playground as he intensified his campaign in the Buganda region

“Elections are not a game. It’s not football where you lose and move on. Elections are a matter of life and death,” Museveni told supporters, warning that when countries make wrong political decisions, it is citizens who bear the cost.

He linked Uganda’s history of political violence to past electoral decisions, arguing that instability was rooted in choices made during the early post-independence period.

“All the wars that happened — 1971, 1976, 1979 and 1986 and so on — people died, but all this was a result of poor decision-making during elections in 1962. So polling is not just jokes,” Museveni said.

The rally marked Museveni’s second campaign stop in Kiboga District and his third visit in the Buganda region as he steps up efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Buganda is considered a key battleground for the ruling party, which performed poorly in the region during the last polls.

Museveni reiterated that the NRM remains the only political organisation with the experience and capacity to deliver development, urging voters not to “gamble” with their votes.

“We in the NRM can deliver. I want you to vote for the NRM because we can do everything,” he said, calling on residents to vote for the party “from top to bottom,” symbolised by its bus emblem.

The President acknowledged that not all challenges can be resolved immediately but assured residents that his government would address priority issues gradually if given another mandate.

The rally was attended by senior NRM leaders, including the party’s First Deputy Chairperson Al Hajj Moses Kigongo, Secretary General Richard Todwong, members of the Central Executive Committee, ministers, Members of Parliament and local leaders.

Speaking on behalf of Kiboga residents, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa reaffirmed the district’s loyalty to the ruling party, saying the people remain firmly rooted in the NRM.

She highlighted government achievements in job creation, health infrastructure, road construction and the Parish Development Model, noting that residents understand and connect with the NRM’s campaign message of “protecting the gains.”

However, Nankabirwa also raised concerns residents would like addressed, including the state of some roads and gaps in service delivery, saying the people of Kiboga remain determined to vote for Museveni as they have done in past elections.