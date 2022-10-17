ELECTIONS CAN BE HELD OUTSIDE 90 DAYS-CONCOURT

ELECTIONS CAN BE HELD OUTSIDE 90DAYS-CONCOURT

The Constitutional Court has stated that elections can be held outside the stipulated 90 days.



In a ruling regarding the petition filed by Green Party President, Mr. Peter Sinkamba and Governance activist, Isaac Mwanza, the court stated the worry that the 90 day clock would run out, was not correct as elections can be held beyond the 90day period.



On 13th September 2022, the Lusaka High Court granted Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji their application to halt activities relating to the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha, pending determination of their matter.



The Constitutional Court recognized that the stay by the High Court remains valid and was the reason why the Electoral Commission of Zambia could not conduct fresh nominations.



The Court of Appeal stayed the proceedings and delivery of the High Court judgement that had stayed the election.

On 20th October, 2022, the Court of Appeal will deliver its judgement on the matter.



The Appeals Court also stayed time regarding the 90 days period in which elections ought to be held until it delivered its own judgement.

After this, the High Court is expected to deliver its own judgement.