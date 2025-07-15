Elias Chipimo Dismisses Claims of Political Comeback, Reaffirms Focus on Economic Empowerment





Former National Restoration Party (NAREP) President Elias Chipimo Jr. has rubbished circulating claims that he is returning to active politics, describing the reports as “false” and “damaging.”





In a strongly worded statement released on Monday, Chipimo clarified that he has not re-entered the political space nor is he planning to launch a new political party, contrary to what has been suggested on social media platforms in recent days.





“The statement circulating on social media claiming that I have returned to active politics and will soon be launching a new political party is false,” said Chipimo.



While he did not name specific individuals behind the misinformation, Chipimo hinted that he has suspicions about those responsible and their motives.





“It is not yet clear who originated the statement, although I have some idea as to the possible motives for doing so,” he said.



Chipimo, who left the political scene six years ago, emphasized that his current mission is centered on uplifting underserved communities through entrepreneurship and economic inclusion.





“My focus over the past 6 years since I left the political arena has been to apply my God-given talents towards building a better Zambia by raising the levels of excellence in private sector delivery, particularly at the entrepreneurial level,” he stated.





He further disclosed that he is considering legal action against those behind the viral claim, citing the personal and professional harm the statement has caused.



“While I reserve my right to report and take action against the originators of this story for the damage it has already caused me, I currently remain steadfastly committed to the work I embarked on when I left active politics.”





Chipimo’s remarks come just as he and his colleagues were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Corpus Legal Practitioners, the prestigious law firm he founded in 1995.





“It is unfortunate that the false statement began circulating on the day my colleagues and I were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Corpus Legal Practitioners… a firm I founded that has set a high bar for excellence and innovation in legal service delivery,” he noted





Chipimo underscored that his efforts remain dedicated to promoting economic ownership and access to generational wealth for all Zambians.





“This work is focused on delivering economic ownership and facilitating access to generational wealth at scale for all Zambians,” he affirmed.



July 15, 2025

©️ KUMWESU